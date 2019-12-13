Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Effrig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Jay Effrig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Jay Effrig Obituary
Russell Jay Effrig, Born June 16,1956, in Pottstown, Pa.Died Dec.11 2019, in Geneva IL. was a 1974 grad of Boyertown High School, and went on to get a degree from Penn State Univ. Then a Master degree from Northwestern Univ. Has lived in the Chicago IL. area for the last 40 years. Was the eldest son of Ernest Effrig Sr. and the late Ruth Effrig, left behind 3 younger brothers Ernest Jr., Gordon, & Tim, and Russells wife Joy, also 4 children, and 5 grandchildren. There will not be any public viewing
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -