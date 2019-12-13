|
|
Russell Jay Effrig, Born June 16,1956, in Pottstown, Pa.Died Dec.11 2019, in Geneva IL. was a 1974 grad of Boyertown High School, and went on to get a degree from Penn State Univ. Then a Master degree from Northwestern Univ. Has lived in the Chicago IL. area for the last 40 years. Was the eldest son of Ernest Effrig Sr. and the late Ruth Effrig, left behind 3 younger brothers Ernest Jr., Gordon, & Tim, and Russells wife Joy, also 4 children, and 5 grandchildren. There will not be any public viewing
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 15, 2019