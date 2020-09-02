1/1
Russell L. Slifer Jr.
1949 - 2020
Russell L. Slifer Jr., 71, of Royersford, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Seasons Hospice. Born on July 31, 1949 in Phoenixville, he was the son of the late Russell L. Slifer Sr. and Marjorie (Shoots) Slifer. Russ was a 1968 graduate of Phoenixville High School and completed his apprenticeship with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America in 1972. He retired as a Union Carpenter in 2002 and was a member of the Carpenters Union Local #167. He was an avid poker player and a lifetime member of multiple social clubs including the American Italian Bocce Club, the Pottstown Quoit Club, the Royersford VFW, the Royersford Fire Department and Liberty Steam Fire Engine Co. #1, where he played Santa Clause. Russ is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer A., wife of Jason Mattey, of Coatesville and Amanda L., wife of Jason Clemens, of Spring City; two grandchildren, Brandon and Reese Clemens; and three sisters, Jeanette Sykes, Lorraine Slifer and Donna Slifer. He is predeceased by his loving companion, Karen Mummolo. Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Wednesday, September 9 at 11:00 AM, at Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, 135 Bridge St. Spring City, with the Rev. Jack Mason officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc Spring City, PA.

Published in The Mercury from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
