Ruth B. (Hampton) Romig, 93, of Pottstown, widow of Robert S. Romig, Sr., passed away Monday November 30, 2020 at Chestnut Knoll Assisted Living, Boyertown. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late William L. Hampton and the late Ruth M. (Hartenstine) Hampton. She graduated from Pottstown High School as valedictorian. Ruth with her late husband of 57 years, Robert S. Romig, Sr. owned and operated Ringing Hill Orchards in Lower Pottsgrove Twp. After graduating from Business School, she kept the books and ran the business side of the orchard for over sixty years. She enjoyed visiting with the generations of patrons that came to the orchard for fruit in season. Ruth was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Pottstown. She enjoyed baking, reading books, and spending time with her family. She is survived by two sons, Robert S. Jr., husband of Donna M. (Woodley), Richard G. husband of Sydne L. (Jost), and predeceased by a son David A. Sr., wife of Michelle (Glanski); six grandchildren, Rob, Dawn, Rick, Jaime, David, and Dan; nine great grandchildren, Erika, Laura, Ryan, Braydan, Mike, Lily, Max, Ava, and Danny; and three great great grandchildren, Jase, Maverick, Braxton. She was predeceasd by a brother, William Hampton, and two sisters, Mercy Petrick Anthony, M. Eleanor Davidheiser. A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday December 5, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hanover & Walnut Streets, Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Christian McMullan. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. There will be a viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the church. Contributions may be made in her memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 150 N. Hanover St., Pottstown or Caring Hospice 400 Commerce Dr., Fort Washington, PA 19034. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com
to extend sympathies and access additional service details.