Ruth J. Borowy (Bergeman), 74, wife of the late John Borowy, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 at home surrounded by family after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. She will be greatly missed by the family she raised, which included 13 children, 23 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. She also enjoyed being a foster mother for many years. In addition to her children, Ruth is survived by 7 brothers and sisters and their families. She was a beloved member of First Century Worship Center. Relatives and friends will be received from 9:30am – 11:00am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 with a memorial service at 11:00am at Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to for Parkinson’s Research. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on July 10, 2019