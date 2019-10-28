|
|
Ruth Dunfee Lash, 79, widow of Donald J. Lash, of Pottstown passed away on Thursday October 24, 2019 at home. She is survived by two sons, Donald Lash, Jr. and his wife Karen, Gainesville, VA, Vincent S. Lash and his wife Barbara, Churchville, MD; a daughter, Melissa Lash Mohamed, Reading; and nine grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday November 1, 2019 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. The Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements. Please go to www.schumacherandbenner.com for additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 29, 2019