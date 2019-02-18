The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Henricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Henricks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Henricks Obituary
Ruth Elaine (Bitting) Henricks, wife of the late L. Richard Henricks of 52 years, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019 at her home in Sanatoga.
Born in West Pottsgrove, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Edna (Brunner) Bitting.
Ruth was a secretary for the Pottstown School District until her retirement.
Ruth loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed taking walks, reading, and playing cards. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Surviving are sons Richard A. Henricks and James P. Henricks, husband of Catherine; daughter Susan E. Henricks; grandchildren Allison Fike, wife of Trever, Rev. James Henricks, husband of Christina, Jennifer Henricks, Fiancée of Braden Corbin, and Daniel Henricks; great granddaughters Kahley and Hannah Fike. She is predeceased by her 6 siblings.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home (711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464) with burial following at Highland Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pottstown Public Library (500 E. High St., Pottstown, PA 19464) in Ruth's name.
Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (Pottstown, PA) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.