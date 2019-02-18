|
|
Ruth Elaine (Bitting) Henricks, wife of the late L. Richard Henricks of 52 years, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019 at her home in Sanatoga.
Born in West Pottsgrove, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Edna (Brunner) Bitting.
Ruth was a secretary for the Pottstown School District until her retirement.
Ruth loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed taking walks, reading, and playing cards. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Surviving are sons Richard A. Henricks and James P. Henricks, husband of Catherine; daughter Susan E. Henricks; grandchildren Allison Fike, wife of Trever, Rev. James Henricks, husband of Christina, Jennifer Henricks, Fiancée of Braden Corbin, and Daniel Henricks; great granddaughters Kahley and Hannah Fike. She is predeceased by her 6 siblings.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home (711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464) with burial following at Highland Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pottstown Public Library (500 E. High St., Pottstown, PA 19464) in Ruth's name.
Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (Pottstown, PA) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 18, 2019