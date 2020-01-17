|
Ruth M. (Biehl) Klein, 88, of Douglassville, PA, passed away on January 15, 2020, at Chestnut Knoll in Boyertown, PA. She was the wife of the late Richard H. Klein, who passed in 1999. Born in New Hanover Twp., PA, on August 4, 1931, Ruth was the daughter of the late Norman and Cora (Heffentrager) Biehl. Ruth was a 1949 graduate from Pottstown High School, and a member of Shenkel United Church of Christ in North Coventry Twp., since 1950. She worked for Western Electric in King of Prussia, and retired after 23 years. After retiring, Ruth worked as a floral designer for several local floral shops. She loved crafting with flowers at home, and teaching others to do the same. She was an avid collector of figurine elephants, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Susan Stultz, wife of Gary, Boyertown, PA, Debra Bessert, wife of Galen, Alexandria, VA, and Thomas Klein, husband of Lori, Elverson, PA; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her brothers, Norman Biehl, Jr., and Robert Biehl; and her sister, Anna Breidenbach. A viewing will take place on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Shenkel United Church of Christ, 1580 Shenkel Rd., Pottstown, PA 19465. A Life Celebration will follow at 10:45 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth’s memory to Shenkel United Church of Christ. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 19, 2020