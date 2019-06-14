|
|
Ruth J. (Carl) Molzen, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Sanatoga Center in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Pottstown, PA. Ruth was born April 9, 1926 in Spring City, PA, to the late Morris E. Carl and Pearl L. (Herner) Carl. Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Theodore Molzen, III, with whom she shared 25 years of marriage before his passing on September 19, 1978. Ruth is survived by her late husband’s niece Susan Cramer of Douglassville, PA. Ruth retired from Gudebrod, Inc. where she was an operator for almost 35 years. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and First Baptist Church in Pottstown, PA, where she loved and enjoyed volunteering and serving on committees and charitable projects. She also enjoyed games, puzzles, crafts and other similar intellectually stimulating activities and was always friendly to those around her. Ruth’s memorial service will be held at Highland Memorial Park, (In the Mausoleum), 701 Farmington Avenue, Pottstown, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 2 pm. Contributions in her memory can be made to First Baptist Church, 301 King Street, Pottstown, PA 19464.
Published in The Mercury on June 15, 2019