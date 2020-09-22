Ruth Naomi (Ossman) Yentsch, 92, wife of 55 years to the late Darrell A. Yentsch, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, love & prayers, at her home in Boyertown on Monday, September 21, 2020. Born in Ashland, she was the daughter of the late Thomas & Agnes (Wetzel) Ossman. During high school, Ruth worked in Connecticut as a Victory Volunteer for two summers during World War II. Both Darrell & Ruth worked for Boyertown Casket Factory for 33 years & retired when it closed. Ruth is survived & loved by two sisters-in-law and “Oodles & Oodles” of nephews & nieces. She is predeceased by her 12 siblings. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Trinity Church in Boyertown (250 Sweinhart Rd, Boyertown, PA 19512) with Pastor Les Cool officiating. Visitation will also be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 1:00 -2:30 PM at the Church. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Limerick Garden of Memories in the Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Church in Ruth’s name. The family would like to give special THANKS to all of their HEROES from Chestnut Knoll at Home Services & Bayada Hospice of Boyertown.



