Ruth Norris Obituary
Ruth Griesel Norris, 85, of Pottstown, passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Sanatoga Center. Born in Deer Lake, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Bertha (Reese) Griesel. Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She worked for Doehler-Jarvis, Lockheed Martin, and locally as a waitress for 53 years. Surviving are her three children Robin Durchin, Greg “Birdman” Norris fiancée of Kelly Younkin, and William Norris; five grandchildren Jamie Taylor wife of Ryan, Katie Ford wife of Josh, Brian Durchin (Kirby), Kara Shepherd wife of Tyler and Tyler Younkin; four great grandchildren Jaelyn and Xavier Taylor, and Carson and Emmett Shepherd; one brother David Griesel; and five sisters Jane Faust, Nancy Miller, Carol Eckroth, Barbara Filippelli wife of Dan, and Cherie Tobin. Along with her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her son-in-law John Durchin. A funeral service will be held Monday February 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Interment will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories Mausoleum. Visitation will be held Monday from 9:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 21, 2020
