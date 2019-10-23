|
|
Ruth J. Tansey, 89, of Pottstown, passed away Monday October 21, 2019 at her residence. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Henry and Amy (Wurster) Tansey. Ruth enjoyed playing Bingo and going out to dinner with friends. She also loved her sweets, especially chocolate candy. Ruth adored her cat Tigger and spending time with her. Ruth attended church at Morning Star Fellowship. Surviving are Ruth’s best friends Beth, Maria, Louis, Tina, and Teresa; sister-in-law Barbara Tansey; and her beloved cat Tigger. Along with parents, Ruth was predeceased by her brother Alfred Tansey. A memorial service will be held Monday October 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held Monday from 10:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s memory to 779 N. Washington St., Pottstown, PA 19464, in care of Growth Horizons. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 24, 2019