|
|
Ruth Mary Cecilia Whealin (nee Melcher) passed away in peace on Friday, December 14, 2018 at the age of 94 in Florida. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her eight children, her surviving brother Joseph, and extended family and friends. Ruth was born in Philadelphia and attended Little Flower High School. She was married for 70 years to Raymond John Whealin of Philadelphia, who predeceased her on April 8, 2015. Ruth and Ray raised their children in Philadelphia and Washington Township, New Jersey with summers on Long Beach Island, New Jersey. During these years, Ruth cherished the annual Melcher reunions and the many Spring and Fall visits with her family in Bally. In raising their children, Ruth modeled unending respect, compassion, empathy, unselfishness and grace. She devoted her life to humanitarian causes, such as volunteering her time weekly visiting and providing comfort to the elderly and disabled at the Lakeland (now Elmwood) Nursing Care Home. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister, was a member of the Blue Army, cared for Mass altar linens, and attended daily Mass at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Washington Township, New Jersey. A Memorial Mass for Ruth will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 610 Pine Street, Bally, Pennsylvania 19503. Following Mass, Ruth and her husband, Raymond, will be interred at Most Blessed Sacrament Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to St. Francis Academy, 668 Pine Street, Bally, PA 19503 to be used for a K-8 Girls’ Scholarship. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury on May 2, 2019