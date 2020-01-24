|
S. Dawn (Greis) Grubb, 82, of Stowe, Montgomery Co., PA, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Pottstown Hospital. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late John H. Greis and the late Sarah H. (Egolf) Greis. Dawn was the widow of Edward W. Grubb. Dawn was a member of Order of the Eastern Star, Schuylkill Chapter. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stowe, where she was also a member of the Lady’s Auxiliary. Dawn loved to play BINGO and go to the casinos. Surviving Dawn are: 1 Daughter: Sherry L. Stetler wife of James of Pottstown, PA. 1 Son: Keith R. Somerday, fiancé of Lisa Danby of Exeter Twp., PA. 1 brother: Jack H. Greis, husband of Linda of Chester Springs, PA; 2 Step-Daughters: Denise L. Buckwalter, wife of Eugene of Amity Twp., PA and Patricia L. Sowers, wife of Jeffrey of Union Twp., PA. 3 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren, 4 Step-Grandchildren, and 5 Step-Great-Grandchildren, and her special friend, Wyatt Yashura. Services will be at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 564 Glasgow St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 25, 2020