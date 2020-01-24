The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Resources
More Obituaries for S. Grubb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

S. Dawn Grubb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
S. Dawn Grubb Obituary
S. Dawn (Greis) Grubb, 82, of Stowe, Montgomery Co., PA, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Pottstown Hospital. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late John H. Greis and the late Sarah H. (Egolf) Greis. Dawn was the widow of Edward W. Grubb. Dawn was a member of Order of the Eastern Star, Schuylkill Chapter. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stowe, where she was also a member of the Lady’s Auxiliary. Dawn loved to play BINGO and go to the casinos. Surviving Dawn are: 1 Daughter: Sherry L. Stetler wife of James of Pottstown, PA. 1 Son: Keith R. Somerday, fiancé of Lisa Danby of Exeter Twp., PA. 1 brother: Jack H. Greis, husband of Linda of Chester Springs, PA; 2 Step-Daughters: Denise L. Buckwalter, wife of Eugene of Amity Twp., PA and Patricia L. Sowers, wife of Jeffrey of Union Twp., PA. 3 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren, 4 Step-Grandchildren, and 5 Step-Great-Grandchildren, and her special friend, Wyatt Yashura. Services will be at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 564 Glasgow St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of S.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dengler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -