S. Horace Mowrer, 90, of West Township, Petersburg, and formerly of Spring City, PA, went to be with The Lord at 11:30 A.M. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at AristaCare at Huntingdon Park. Born March 30, 1929 in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Seneca M. and Anna (Miller) Mowrer. He married the love of his life, Bernice Favinger, on January 13, 1951 in Spring City by the Reverend Gaston. His wife of 69 years survives at their residence. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, S. Michael Mowrer and his wife, Janet, of Petersburg, N. Thomas Mowrer and his wife, Joyce, of Spring City, and Yvonne M. Detweiler and her husband, Jim, of Sellersville; nine grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. He is also survived by a sister, Phyllis J. (Mowrer) Dromgold and her husband, Luther, of Mechanicsburg; as well as, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death a sister, Joan Mowrer. Mr. Mowrer was a former and actively involved member of the Bethel Methodist Church, Spring City. After relocating to Petersburg, he became a member of the Petersburg-Bethel Presbyterian Church, Petersburg, where he served as a former Elder and Trustee. During his time in Chester County, he was a member of the Chester County Planning Commission, the Ridge Fire Company, and served as a former East Vincent Township supervisor. He was also a member of the Spring-Ford Lodge #553, F&AM of Royersford, the Shavers Creek Grange #353, a 7th Degree member of the Pomona Grange, and the Huntingdon County Soil Conservation Board. In addition, he was actively involved in the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and was awarded the Master Farmers Award in January, 1975; and was a former member of the NRA, the Huntingdon County Fair Board, and the Huntingdon County Planning Commission. Mr. Mowrer was educated in Spring City public schools and was a 1947 graduate of Spring City High School. After high school, he enrolled in the Dairy and Agriculture Short Course at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, receiving a certification in 1949. He was a 5th generation self-employed dairy farmer. In 1990, he relocated the farm from East Vincent Township, Spring City to Petersburg; and held the position as co-owner and operator of Mowrer Farms in Petersburg, until his retirement. Mr. Mowrer enjoyed hunting, listening to big band music, and solving puzzles books. He also loved riding his Gator™ around the valley and spending time with his family. Friends will be received from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the John B. Brown Funeral Home, 417 Washington Street, Huntingdon, PA 16652. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Petersburg-Bethel Presbyterian Church, 5435 Bethel Road, Petersburg, PA 16669, with the Reverend Tyler Downing officiating. Private interment will be handled at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contribution in remembrance of S. Horace Mowrer may be made to the Petersburg-Bethel Presbyterian Church, 5435 Bethel Road, Petersburg, PA 16669. To sign an online guest book and express condolences, visit www.johnbbrownfuneralhome.com. Services are under the direction of the John B. Brown Funeral Home, 417 Washington St., Huntingdon, PA 16652.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 10, 2020