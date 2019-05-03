|
|
S. Keith Taylor, 97, widower of Mildred E. Taylor, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at home. He was born in Chestnut Hill to the late Samuel Keith and the late Jenny (Tease) Taylor. One of two children, Keith graduated from Springfield High School and went on to serve his country in WWII in the Marine Corps. While in the Corps, Keith received a Purple Heart and Silver Star after he participated in the Pacific Theatre. Keith loved his family, his country and education. He received his Bachelor’s degree in education from Ursinus College, Masters from University of Pennsylvania, and PhD from Temple University. Keith retired in 1988 from West Chester University where he taught English, but he also spent time teaching at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School and Beaver College. He is survived by his doting daughter, Elysia T. Ashburn (husband, Richard E.) of East Coventry and two grandchildren: Taylor R. and Harrison S. Ashburn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Millie; son, Keith and sister, Agnes. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, May 11, 219 in the Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Bonnie Brae Road, Spring City, PA 19475 with the Rev. Paul Townsend officiating. Visitation will be from 9-10:45 AM prior to the service at the church. Burial will be immediately following at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 39 Bonnie Brae Road, Spring City, PA 19475. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by the Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home.
Published in The Mercury on May 5, 2019