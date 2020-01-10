|
Sally Ann (Lindeman) Speicher, 72, of Barto, formerly of Hazleton, wife of Dennis R. Speicher, passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with Fronto-Temporal Dementia on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at her daughter, Patricia M. Ortlip’s home, surrounded by her family. Born in West Hazleton, February 21, 1947, she was the daughter of the late John and Claire (Mondick) Lindeman. Sally was a 1965 graduate of West Hazleton High School and went on to graduate from the Pottstown School of Nursing in 1968 as a Registered Nurse. She worked as a labor and delivery nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hazleton, as a family practice nurse for Dr. John Duffy in Conyngham, specialized in gerontology at Coventry Manor and Manor Care, and retired in 2008 after working 12 years at the Hill School as a school nurse. Surviving with her husband of 44 years is daughter Patricia M. Ortlip and step-daughters Lynne, wife of Joseph Luettgen and Michelle, wife of Michael Nagy; grandchildren Justin Wampler, Henry Lillis, Jacob and Claire Ortlip, Jonathan and Daniel Luettgen, and Brendon Nagy; and son in law Daniel Lilllis. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by her daughter Lori A. Lillis; sister Jean M. Marsicano; and son in law Michael A. Ortlip. A memorial service will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 11:00AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Phila. Ave. Gilbertsville, with visitation from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sally’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020