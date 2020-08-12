Samuel A. Rothenberger, 91, of Barto passed away peacefully on Saturday August 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 11, 1929 on the family farm in Bechtelsville to the late Erma M. (Miller) and Samuel R. Rothenberger. Sam was a 1947 graduate of Boyertown High School. He later married his lovely wife Shirley J. (Spohn) Rothenberger for 37 years until her passing. He was employed by Firestone (later called Occidental Chemical) in Pottstown. He was a dedicated employee and hard worker for over 44 years until his retirement in 1992. He was also a lifelong member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Boyertown. Sam was a Korean War Era Army veteran and patriotic American. He was very proud to serve his country. He spoke often of his pride to live in such a wonderful country. He was a life member of the American Legion Post 471, Gilbertsville Fire Co. and the Friendship Hook and Ladder Fire Co. He was an avid Eagles fan and a 30-year season ticket holder until the mid-1980’s attending many games at Veterans Stadium. A high point for Sam was attending the 1960 championship game between the Eagles and the Green Bay Packers. His love of sports did not stop there; he made sure that he was always sitting on the sidelines while his grandchildren played their sports. His grandchildren knew they could always count on Pop-pops love and support throughout the years. He even saw many of their “travel games” whether it was in person or watching lovingly from his computer. If he still had time, you would often find him in many of the bleachers as he enjoyed following all of the Boyertown Sports, especially Legion Baseball. He always enjoyed gardening and took pride in keeping his yard nicely manicured, which was admired by all. In his later years, he continued his love of the outdoors and wildlife. Sam was often found surrounded by family and friends as he loved sharing stories and jokes. Sam loved to laugh and always enjoyed hearing a “good joke”. As he enjoyed being out, many times you would find him having coffee and meals with friends at local eateries. The days will not be the same without Sam. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. His family was blessed to fulfill and take care of him for over 28 years since his wife’s passing. In this time, there will be healing as they grieve the loss but take peace in knowing his journey is now in God’s hands. Samuel is survived by his children, Michael A. Rothenberger companion of Kris Humphrey of Gilbertsville and Lora A. O’Herrick of Barto. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jordan F. O’Herrick of Barto and Alexandra J. O’Herrick of Homeworth, OH. Military graveside services will be held at Union Cemetery, Boyertown on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM. A celebration of Sam’s life, will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Samuel’s name to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 North Reading Avenue, Boyertown, PA 19512 or to the Friendship Hook and Ladder Fire Co., 10 Warwick Street, Boyertown, PA 19512 Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. 19512. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com