Samuel A. Austin, 66 years old, passed away at his home in Elliottsburg, PA on January 10, 2020. He was born June 7, 1953 in Phoenixville, PA to the late William and Elizabeth (Jarrett) Austin. He was a 1971 graduate of Northern Chester County Technical School and had worked for 25 years for FedEx Freight in Middletown, PA. Samuel is survived by his wife, Frances Austin; children, Cody Austin of Franklintown, Lisa Fisher (Curtis) of Pottstown, Gary Hanaway Jr. of Las Cruces, NM, Samuel Austin Jr. of Lock Haven, PA and Susan Austin of Yellow Springs, PA; grandchildren Kaitia and Kaleb Fisher; and, brother, William E. Austin Jr. of Pottstown, PA. Services will be held Wednesday, January 15 from the David M. Myers Funeral Home, Newport with a viewing from 1 PM until the funeral services at 2 PM. Burial will follow in the Bloomfield Cemetery, New Bloomfield.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 14, 2020