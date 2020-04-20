|
Samuel S. Homan, 94, of Fairfax, VA, beloved husband of 64 years of the late Adele E. (Acker) Homan, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by the love of his family. He was the devoted son of the late Paul L. Homan and the late Elda M. (Schlegel) Homan. He grew up on a dairy farm in Fleetwood, PA, and was a milkman at the Fleetwood Diary. He graduated from Fleetwood High School and attended Penn State School of Agriculture, then served in the US Army Air Force, flying as a gunner onboard B-17 and B-29 bombers during World War II. During the Korean War, he flew as the command gunner on the RB-36 bomber. After his discharge, he married his sweetheart Adele, then moved to Pottstown to raise a family, who were the most important part of his life. He worked at the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company as a safety and security officer for thirty-seven years, retiring to Salisbury MD in 1992. Sam was a member of the Huguenot Masonic Lodge #377, Kutztown, where he was a past master, as well as a member of the Reading Consistory. He is survived by his loving daughter, Valerie, her husband Joseph T. Murphy of Clifton, VA; three beloved grandchildren: Sara (Murphy) Little, her husband Jay, Margaret Murphy, her husband Muhammad and Timothy Murphy. Sam is also survived by his brother in law, Robert Hawkins, Fleetwood, PA; sister in law, Norma J. Acker, Hershey, PA; and beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Samuel P. Homan, a brother, Richard Homan; three sisters, Mary Riemondy, Naomi Lawton, Lucille Hawkins, and brother in law, Allen R. Acker. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. A private graveside service will be held at Highland Memorial Park. Due to the COVID-19 social distancing protocols, a Celebration of Sam's Life will be held on a later date, to be announced. Contributions may be made in his memory to Public Broadcasting Service, at www.pbs.org Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 21, 2020