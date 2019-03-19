Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sand Sweisford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sand Sweisford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sand Sweisford Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Sand E. Sweisford announces his sudden passing on Sunday, March 10th, at the age of 69 years. He is survived by his wife, Rita Sweisford; mother, Paula Sweisford; daughters, Lisa Sweisford and Summer Long; siblings, Shell Lockwood, Surf Sweisford, Spray Craner, and Skif Sweisford; and four grandchildren, Aden, Ava, Emma, and Evan. A memorial service will be held at 1pm, on Saturday, March 23rd, at the Sweisford residence - 3230 Chestnut Hill Road, Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.