It is with great sadness that the family of Sand E. Sweisford announces his sudden passing on Sunday, March 10th, at the age of 69 years. He is survived by his wife, Rita Sweisford; mother, Paula Sweisford; daughters, Lisa Sweisford and Summer Long; siblings, Shell Lockwood, Surf Sweisford, Spray Craner, and Skif Sweisford; and four grandchildren, Aden, Ava, Emma, and Evan. A memorial service will be held at 1pm, on Saturday, March 23rd, at the Sweisford residence - 3230 Chestnut Hill Road, Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 20, 2019