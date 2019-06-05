The Mercury Obituaries
|
Sandra K. Buckingham, 68, of Moser Road, Pottstown, PA passed away on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at her daughter Joanne’s residence in Spring City, PA. Sandra was the widow of James Buckingham. Born in Pottstown, PA she was the daughter of the late Warren Arthur High, Sr. and Katherine Lyadia (DeKalb) High. Sandra was a Certified Nursing Assistant. Surviving is a son James Buckingham of Erie, PA and a daughter Joanne Hutt wife of David of Spring City, PA . She is also survived by five grandchildren and pre-deceased by seven brothers and sisters. Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St. is in charge of arrangements. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on June 6, 2019
