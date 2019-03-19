The Mercury Obituaries
Sandra “Sandy” L. (Swavely) Edgecombe, 72, of Lower Pottsgrove Twp., Pottstown, widow of David A. Edgecombe, passed away on Sunday at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing, Pottstown. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Luther Swavely and the late Betty (Bush) Swavely. Sandy was employed by the Pottstown Memorial Medical Center for over thirty five years. She started her career there as a Unit Secretary on the 5th floor. When she retired in 2013 she was a Clinical Systems Manager. She was an avid Quilter. Surviving are two daughters, Audrey L. wife of Andrew Faust, Pottstown; Melissa L. wife of Michael O’Connor, San Francisco, CA; one son, Dennis A. Edgecombe and his wife Maureen, Pullman, WA; three sisters, Betty Lou wife of Ken Gibson; Linda Wayles; and Beverly Thees, and four grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Saturday March 23, 2019 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Barry L. Moyer. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. Relatives and friends may call from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 480 Norristown Road, Suite 150, Blue Bell, PA 19422. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 20, 2019
