Sandra Faye Morgan, 76 years old, died on March 5, 2020, at home in Keezeltown, VA, with her daughter Christy Lee Morgan after a 9-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Sandra was born on May 28, 1943, in Klingerstown, PA, to her mother, Minnie (Falck) Snyder, and her father, Lee E. Snyder. She grew up on a small farm in Pitman, PA and later moved to Trooper, PA to become a retail Store Manager and raise two children with Darryl Morgan. For forty years, she shared her life with Joseph Castenova. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to travel with friends and family. Sandra is survived by her two children, Eric and Christy Morgan; her companion Joseph Castenova; as well as daughter-in-law, Sharon Morgan; and three grandchildren, Brittany, Erika and Justin Morgan. Her daughter Christy Morgan resides in Keezeltown, VA and son, Eric Morgan, resides in Collegeville, PA. A celebration of life will be held in Collegeville, PA, on April 25th. Please email Erika Morgan for further information at [email protected] Sandy was a cat lover, so in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cat’s Cradle, PO Box 2128, Harrisonburg, Va. 22801, or on their website at https://www.catscradleva.org/
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 17, 2020