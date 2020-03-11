|
Sandra (Sandy) Boettger, 81, widow of the late Jon C. Boettger, passed away Tuesday March 10, 2020 in the Seasons Hospice. She was born July 26, 1938 in Phoenixville to the late Eugene Halteman and the late Caroline (Lee) Halteman. Sandy graduated from Spring Ford High School in the class of 1956. Her care for others launched her into the nursing profession where she received her RN from the Pottstown Hospital. Sandy and Jon, the love of her life, were married 57 years. They raised two loving daughters and she cherished her time as Mom-mom, especially at their beach home in Sea Isle City. Sandy was committed to helping the community. She never slowed down and was an active member in the Spring City United Methodist Church serving on the board and singing in the choir. It was not unusual to see her serving at Hope on the Hill while it was operating at the Methodist church. After closing, Sandy was a faithful attender of Trinity Lighthouse Church. In addition, she volunteered with the Ladies Auxiliary of the former Humane Fire Company of Royersford. Sandy was an active resident of William Penn Villas in Limerick. Sandy leaves behind devoted daughters: Diane Pannella of Phoenixville (husband, Robert), Amy White of Manheim (husband, Lars), a sister Janet Kandler (husband, Ted) and three grandchildren: Devan, Derek and Nathan. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Vining (wife of Barry, Royersford) and Beth Yanocha (wife of the late Edward). A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday March 14 in Trinity Lighthouse Church, 66 S. Limerick Rd., Royersford. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, March 14 prior to the service at Trinity Lighthouse Church. A kidney transplant in 1999 gave Sandy’s family 21 more years with her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humanity Gifts Registry, P.O. Box 835, Philadelphia, PA 19105-0835. Please put Sandra Boettger in the memo line. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 12, 2020