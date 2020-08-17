Sandra Ione (Griffith) Sheplock, age 84, wife of the late John R. Sheplock, Sr. of Douglassville, PA, formerly of Phoenixville, PA passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born on August 29, 1935 in Phoenixville, PA she was a daughter of the late J. Preston Griffith and the late Ione (Davis) (Griffith) Edinger. Sandra graduated from Phoenixville High School in 1953 and was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Phoenixville. She is survived by three daughters: Deborah wife of Chester Buchkowski, Michelle wife of Richard Bader, and Sonya Ploshay; three sons: John Jr. husband of Dawnette Sheplock, Thomas husband of Kathy Sheplock, and Robert Sheplock; 8 grandchildren: David Buchkowski, Samantha Bader, Fawn Sheplock, Adam Sheplock, Christopher Sheplock, Nicholas Sheplock, Brandon Ploshay, and Devon Ploshay; two great grandchildren: Arlo Sheplock and Bentley Sheplock; sister, Gail Diane wife of John Shupe. She was preceded in death by a brother, Daryl Griffith. A viewing will be held at the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home 517 Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:45 to 10:45 am. A limited number of guests will be allowed to pay their respects in the funeral home at a time. Please wear face masks. A private funeral service will be held with burial following in St. Michael Cemetery, Mont Clare, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church 355 St. John’s Circle, Phoenixville, PA 19460.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store