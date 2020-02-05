|
Sandra L. (Grealey) Ackerman, 67, wife of Thomas E. Ackerman of Spring City, PA died on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Seasons Hospice. Born on October 5, 1952 in Phoenixville, PA she was the daughter of the late George F. and Mary J. (Szymkiewicz) Grealey. She graduated from Owen J. Roberts High School Class of 1970. She worked as a Psychiatric Aide for Norristown State Hospital and was a member of the VA support group for the Southeastern Veteran’s Center in Spring City, PA. In addition to her husband she is survived by 2 children: Jennifer Ackerman and John Pufko, Jr.; Michael husband of Stacey Ackerman; 7 Grandchildren: Maegan, Emily, Chelsea, Tanner, Johnny, Brenna, and Joey; 4 Great-grandchildren: Laila, James, Collette, and Joe Jr.; Brothers and sisters: Patricia Giampietro, Thomas Grealey, Richard Grealey, Dennis Grealey, and William Grealey; Mother-in-law, Jean Ackerman. Funeral Service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice, 140 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460. Condolences may be given to the family at www.Gatchafuneral.com.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 6, 2020