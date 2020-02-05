Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Ackerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. Ackerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. Ackerman Obituary
Sandra L. (Grealey) Ackerman, 67, wife of Thomas E. Ackerman of Spring City, PA died on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Seasons Hospice. Born on October 5, 1952 in Phoenixville, PA she was the daughter of the late George F. and Mary J. (Szymkiewicz) Grealey. She graduated from Owen J. Roberts High School Class of 1970. She worked as a Psychiatric Aide for Norristown State Hospital and was a member of the VA support group for the Southeastern Veteran’s Center in Spring City, PA. In addition to her husband she is survived by 2 children: Jennifer Ackerman and John Pufko, Jr.; Michael husband of Stacey Ackerman; 7 Grandchildren: Maegan, Emily, Chelsea, Tanner, Johnny, Brenna, and Joey; 4 Great-grandchildren: Laila, James, Collette, and Joe Jr.; Brothers and sisters: Patricia Giampietro, Thomas Grealey, Richard Grealey, Dennis Grealey, and William Grealey; Mother-in-law, Jean Ackerman. Funeral Service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice, 140 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460. Condolences may be given to the family at www.Gatchafuneral.com.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -