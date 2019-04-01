|
Sandra L. “Sandy” (Klaus) Landis, 76, of Milford Twp., passed away Fri., March 29 at St. Luke’s VNA Hospice House, Bethlehem. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Santa P. & Dorothy M. (Nester) Klaus. She was the wife of Barry D. Landis with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. Sandy was a graduate of Pottstown High School. She was a homemaker all her life. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, David of Pennsburg. Funeral service will be Thurs., April 4 at 11:00am at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Road; Quakertown, PA 18951. A calling hour from 10 11am will precede the service in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Boyertown at approximately 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animals In Distress, 5075 Limeport Pike; Coopersburg, PA 18036. www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 2, 2019