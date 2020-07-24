1/1
Sandra Lloyd
1942 - 2020
Sandra (Snyder) Lloyd, 78, formerly of Pottstown, wife of Galen R. Lloyd, passed away Friday at her home in Charlottesville, Virginia. Born July 14, 1942, in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late John and Alice (Ecker) Snyder. Mrs. Lloyd grew up in the Pottstown area. She attended Owen J. Roberts High School and graduated from Pottstown High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Galen Lloyd on June 14, 1959, and together they shared in 61 years of marriage. She was employed by Sears in Pottstown and Reading, PA, as well as Blue Ridge Hospital and University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. Surviving with her husband are her daughters, Susan West, wife of William, of Douglassville, Sherry Sandridge, wife of Cole, of Charlottesville, and her son, John Lloyd, husband of Jennifer Haley of Troy, Virginia. She is also survived by her sister Susanne (Snyder) Loal, wife of Peter, of Hudson, Ohio, and four grandchildren, Brandon Lloyd and Kelly Lloyd of Charlottesville, Avery Sandridge of Norfolk, VA, and Ali Sandridge of Crozet, VA, as well as four nieces and a nephew. She will be remembered as a loving, devoted wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Arrangements are being handled by Hill and Wood Funeral Services, Charlottesville. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully asks that memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Published in The Mercury from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
434-296-6148
