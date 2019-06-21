|
|
Sandra R. Graham, 81, longtime manager of The Coventry Tea Room, died Tuesday June 18, 2019 at home in South Coventry, PA. She was the daughter of the late Lou and Helen (Albertini) Frederick. Sandy was a lector at St. Thomas More R.C.C. for many years, and a talented singer and pianist. In addition to her adoring husband of 60 years, W. Earl Graham, Sandy is survived by children Cindy, Denise, Steve; 5 grandchildren; siblings Helen, Tina, Tom. Services will be held at St. Thomas More, 2101 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown, PA, on Wednesday June 26 at 11:30 A.M. with visitation at 10 to 11:30 A.M. at the church. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman funeral home. For full obituary go to warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on June 22, 2019