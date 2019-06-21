The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra R. Graham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra R. Graham Obituary
Sandra R. Graham, 81, longtime manager of The Coventry Tea Room, died Tuesday June 18, 2019 at home in South Coventry, PA. She was the daughter of the late Lou and Helen (Albertini) Frederick. Sandy was a lector at St. Thomas More R.C.C. for many years, and a talented singer and pianist. In addition to her adoring husband of 60 years, W. Earl Graham, Sandy is survived by children Cindy, Denise, Steve; 5 grandchildren; siblings Helen, Tina, Tom. Services will be held at St. Thomas More, 2101 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown, PA, on Wednesday June 26 at 11:30 A.M. with visitation at 10 to 11:30 A.M. at the church. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman funeral home. For full obituary go to warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
Download Now