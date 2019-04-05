|
|
Sandra J. (O’Blosser) Tincher, 76, of Pottstown, formerly of Douglassville, wife of the late Samuel F. Tincher, passed away on Wednesday, April 3 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Mifflinville, she was the daughter of the late Max and Geneva (Karchner) O’Blosser. As a young girl Sandra loved to go roller skating at Ringing Rocks where her sister Linda called her an excellent skater. She loved attending school dances in the beautiful dresses her Grandparents bought for her. She enjoyed word search puzzles, crocheting, her soap operas, and more than anything had a love for babies. Sandra worked numerous years at Pennhurst Hospital, followed by several years at Coventry Manor Nursing Home, and retiring from Pottstown Visiting Nurses Association. Surviving are children Dean Mathias, husband of Tamara, Shelley Mull, wife of Rodney, Teri Rowley, wife of Scott, Lori Reitz, fiancé of Peter Cioppi, Robert Mathias, fiancé of Doreen Uysase, Lisa Lis partner of Michael Diachynski, Samuel Tincher, husband of Michelle, and Patricia Feraker, wife of Leon; sisters Vicki Cozad, Linda Platt, wife of Ron, Shirley O’Blosser, and Deidre Alkins, wife of Rich; brothers Max O’Blosser, Charles O’Blosser husband of Karen, and Bryan O’Blosser, fiancé of Lydia; 30 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her daughter Wanda Thompkins, grandson Roy and brother Larry. A funeral service will be Tuesday, April 9th, 11:00Am at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd., 329 N. Lewis Road, Royersford. Burial will follow in Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00Am to 10:45Am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandra’s name to The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352 View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 6, 2019