The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
329 North Lewis Road
Royersford, PA 19468
610-948-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Tincher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Tincher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Tincher Obituary
Sandra J. (O’Blosser) Tincher, 76, of Pottstown, formerly of Douglassville, wife of the late Samuel F. Tincher, passed away on Wednesday, April 3 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Mifflinville, she was the daughter of the late Max and Geneva (Karchner) O’Blosser. As a young girl Sandra loved to go roller skating at Ringing Rocks where her sister Linda called her an excellent skater. She loved attending school dances in the beautiful dresses her Grandparents bought for her. She enjoyed word search puzzles, crocheting, her soap operas, and more than anything had a love for babies. Sandra worked numerous years at Pennhurst Hospital, followed by several years at Coventry Manor Nursing Home, and retiring from Pottstown Visiting Nurses Association. Surviving are children Dean Mathias, husband of Tamara, Shelley Mull, wife of Rodney, Teri Rowley, wife of Scott, Lori Reitz, fiancé of Peter Cioppi, Robert Mathias, fiancé of Doreen Uysase, Lisa Lis partner of Michael Diachynski, Samuel Tincher, husband of Michelle, and Patricia Feraker, wife of Leon; sisters Vicki Cozad, Linda Platt, wife of Ron, Shirley O’Blosser, and Deidre Alkins, wife of Rich; brothers Max O’Blosser, Charles O’Blosser husband of Karen, and Bryan O’Blosser, fiancé of Lydia; 30 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her daughter Wanda Thompkins, grandson Roy and brother Larry. A funeral service will be Tuesday, April 9th, 11:00Am at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd., 329 N. Lewis Road, Royersford. Burial will follow in Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00Am to 10:45Am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandra’s name to The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352 View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now