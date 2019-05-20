|
|
Sara (MacAdam) Patterson, wife of the late James Patterson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
She was born in Phoenixville, daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Moses) MacAdam.
She had worked as a rental coordinator and was also a manager at two local businesses. She was a waitress for most of her life including many cherished years at Phoenixville's iconic Vale-Rio Diner.
She is survived by 3 sons and 2 daughters: Thomas Peters; James Patterson Jr.; Noel Lopez; Dolores Smoyer; Colleen Patterson.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Peters.
She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460 on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:00 am.
A Graveside Service will follow in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, 1239 Clover Mill Road, Chester Springs, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to The at www.alz.org
Published in The Mercury on May 19, 2019