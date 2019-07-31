|
Sara L. (Murray) Robinson, 83, widow of the late Samuel Robinson, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the Sanatoga Center. She was born March 03, 1936 in Phoenixville to the late Clarence Murray and the late Amanda (Yeager). One of two sisters, Sara was a lifelong resident of Yost Avenue in Spring City. She was a proud member of the last graduating class of Spring City High School and retired after 30 years as the Spring City Borough Secretary. Extremely active in the Spring City United Church of Christ, Sara played the organ, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. After retirement she enjoyed reading, playing games and soap operas. Sara leaves behind her three children: Mark Robinson (Ivonne) of Miami, FL, Wendy Hanna (Warren) of Royersford, PA, Sharon Monahan (Peter) of Stewartsville, NJ, Her sister, Margaret Schwenk, Five Grandchildren: Amanda Plaster (Dustin), Brady Robinson (Lacy) Brett Hanby (Talia), Nicole Shuff (Jon) and Rachel Sechrist, Three greatgrandchildren: Brett Hanby, Jr., Lucianna Hanby and Claire Robinson. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM August 19, 2019 in the Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, 135 Bridge Street Spring City, PA with Rev. Erick Kern officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 prior to the service at the Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home. Interment will be immediately following at the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, 39 Bonnie Brae Road, Spring City, PA 19475 In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sara’s honor can be made to Spring City United Church of Christ, 145 Chestnut Street, Spring City, PA 19475. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home. Online tributes can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 1, 2019