Sara S. (Godshall) Shellaway, 86, of Red Hill, PA, died on June 17, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. She was predeceased by her husband, George R. Shellaway, in 1995. Born in Vernfield, PA, on April 6, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Emma (Samsel) Godshall. Sara was a 1952 graduate of East Greenville High School and worked at Philco Tube in Lansdale and Philco Ford for over 20 years. She was an active member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sumneytown where she served on many committees and sang in the choir. She and her sister, Mae, directed the St. Cecilia junior choir in the 1950s. Sara was also part of the Godshall Sisters, an a cappella group that included her sisters Mae, Mary and Beulah. She was a member of the Green Lane Marlboro Lioness Club and the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (WELCA). Sara loved nature, bird watching and listening to gospel music. Sara is survived by her sister, Mae, wife of Carl (Pete) Mogel of Pottstown, PA and sisters-in-law Elsie Godshall (Stanley) and Mary Godshall (Russell), many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Leroy, Harold, Howard (Derby), Richard, Ernest, Wilmer (Pete), Stanley and Russell, and sisters, Gladys Merkel, Beulah Yerk and Mary Godshall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3104 Main Street, Sumneytown, PA 18054. Services will be private. To offer online condolences, visit her “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.