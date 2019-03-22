|
Sarah P. (Boyle) Bielen, age 95, wife of the late John B. Bielen, of Phoenixville, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in her residence. Born on May 8, 1923 in Mahanoy City, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Antoinette (Blazis) Boyle. Sarah was proud of her upstate roots, where she had many lifelong friends and met her future husband, of McAdoo, PA, while rollerskating. She led a simple life and enjoyed sitting on the porch watching the world go by. She enjoyed working and considered her co-workers friends. Sarah spent many years vacationing with her husband in Sea Isle City, NJ, and loved time spent with family. Mrs. Bielen is survived by her daughter: Kathleen M. Puleo, of Kimberton; son: Thomas R. Bielen, husband of Patty Beaty, of Salt Lake City, UT; brother: Bernard Bielen, of Trenton, PA; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Interment will be held privately in the St. Ann Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be planned at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville. Condolences may be offered online at www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 24, 2019