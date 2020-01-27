|
Sarah G. (Tyson) Krepps, 96, widow of Clarence A. Krepps, formerly of North Coventry Twp., died Friday at Amity Place, Douglassville.
Born in Hilltown Twp, Bucks Co., PA, she was a daughter of the late Isaiah H. and Katie D. (Garis) Tyson. Mrs. Krepps was a member of Stowe Brethren in Christ Church, where she was very active for many years. She was the first Deaconess of the Brethren in Christ Church, and a teacher. She would assist with readings as well as doing daily chores. She also loved to bake and work in her garden.
Surviving are two sons, C. Andrew Krepps Jr. and his wife Becky, Lansdale; Roy E. Krepps and his wife Linda, Elverson; two sisters, Esther Boyer and Kathryn Boyer; one step brother, Paul Tyson; six grandchildren, Lynn wife of James Lentz; Michael Krepps and wife Jennifer Lyn; Jennifer wife of David Atkiss; Kate wife of Justin Digby; Hayley wife of D.J. Lonigro; Jonathan Krepps and Nine Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by one daughter, M. Lucille Carlson and two brothers, Irvin and Ernest Tyson.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Michael Bowen. Burial will be in East Coventry Mennonite Cemetery. There will be a viewing from 10:00 until 11:00 am on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stowe Brethren in Christ Church, 527 Glasgow St., Stowe, PA 19464
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
