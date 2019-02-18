|
Saren Elizabeth Rohrbach, 28, of Pennsburg, passed away all too soon on February 15, 2019.
She was the daughter of Gary and Connie (Bickel) Rohrbach, and the granddaughter of the late Charles and Grace Rohrbach and the late Willard and Margaret Bickel.
Saren was a cosmetologist at Great Clips. She was an avid Eagles fan, enjoyed walks on the beach collecting sea glass, and walks in the woods. In her younger years, Saren enjoyed equestrian 4-H. She especially enjoyed fun times with friends, and always included, when she could, her very special friend, her beloved dog Snickers.
In addition to her parents, Saren is survived by aunt and uncle Donna Abagnalo and Charles Rohrbach, aunt and uncle Robin and Rev. Dean Bickel, and cousins Lindsay, Laura, Jason, Brian, and Alissa.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Saren's memory to NOT ONE MORE-SEPA, 365 Golf Road, Reinholds, PA 17569.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 18, 2019