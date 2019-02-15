The Mercury Obituaries
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
Scott Mickletz Obituary
Scott A. Mickletz, 50, of Pottstown, passed away Sunday February 10, 2019. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of Alan C. and Charlotte I. (Scherch) Mickletz of Delaware. Scott worked for Verizon for 27 years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Surviving along with his parents is one brother Jeffrey Mickletz; grandmother Geraldine Scherch; nephews Holden and Carson; three aunts; three uncles; and many cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 16, 2019
