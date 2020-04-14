|
Sean Christian Keville, 47, of New Providence, NJ passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at University Hospital, Newark, NJ from complications of COVID-19. Born on December 25, 1972 in Bryn Mawr, PA, Sean hailed from Owen J. Roberts High School, Pottstown PA and the Peddie School, Hightstown, NJ. He continued his education and career as a quarterback at Moravian College (’95) Bethlehem, PA where he set numerous records and accumulated a number of honors and awards, including recognition as Division III All-American. He then went on to earn an MBA from Fordham University and later his CFA Charter. His illustrious career in finance began with Morgan Stanley where he also met the love of his life, his future wife Madeline. Sean joined R. Seelaus & Co., Inc. in Chatham NJ where he held the position of Senior Vice President. Through this journey the family moved to New Providence, NJ where they formed many great friendships. Sean loved attending his daughter Maggie’s school events, dance recitals and competitions always encouraging her to keep doing her best. Though his football days ended, Sean’s knowledge and love of football never waned. He followed local high school teams, analyzed college teams and was often seen attending his nephew’s games. Sean enjoyed talking sports with family and was passionate about these gatherings. Though joining a family of Giant fans, Sean was and remained a dedicated Philadelphia Eagles fan and was thrilled to go to Super Bowl 2018 to see them win. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends often listening to music by the Grateful Dead and Phish. A loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle he will be dearly missed. Sean loved his family including his large extended family who considered him a brother. If Sean was your friend then you had a friend for life. He was a mentor to many and was always happy to be a part of the party. Eternally loved by his wife, Madeline (nee Kissane) and adored by his daughter Maggie, Sean is also survived by his mother Patricia Keville and her husband Bob Weaver and siblings Kimberley (Jim) Logan and Ryan (Amber) Keville as well as the entire Kissane family. He will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews as well as his many friends. Due to the current pandemic a memorial service that will truly honor the life that Sean led will be held at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the following: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-keville-family - in which a trust will be set up for Maggie’s education
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 15, 2020