Shannon Bucci

Shannon Bucci Obituary
Shannon M. (McElderry) Bucci, 39, of Warrington, PA, passed away on March 27, 2019. Born in Doylestown, PA, on September 16, 1979, Shannon was the daughter of Vincent McElderry and Melinda (Lesley) Dager. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her stepmother, Kathy McElderry; her stepfather, Robert Dager; her husband, Vincent Bucci; her children, David Peck, Arial Bucci, Vincent Bucci, III, and Francis Bucci; and her brothers, Patrick and Michael McElderry. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the Gathering Center at Saint Aloysius Church, 223 Beech St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464 will be handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shannon’s memory to Hope Against Heroin at http://www.hopeagainstheroin.us. Online condolences may made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 31, 2019
