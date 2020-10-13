Shawn Marie Croft, nee Beitler, 74, of Watertown, NY (formally of Phoenixville, PA), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 8, 1946 to the late John Harold and Rita (Newett) Beitler, she attended Phoenixville Area High School. She went on to work in the Fraudulent Department of the Vanguard Investment Group for over 25 years where she was well known for making her co-workers laugh. On August 6, 1966 she married Ronald G. Croft in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. Ronald predeceased her on August 8, 2002. Survivors include three children Scott Croft of Watertown, NY; Christine (Mark) Milanese of Watertown, NY; and Brian (Lorielle) Croft of Watertown, NY; a sister, Rita (James) Lynn of Phoenixville, PA; a brother, John (Robin) Beitler of New Philadelphia, PA; and five beloved grandchildren, Ashley (Drew) Croft of Philadelphia, PA; Mark (McKayla) Milanese of West Chester, PA; Jacqueline Milanese of Coatesville, PA; Addison Shawn Marie Croft and Kayden Croft of Watertown, NY. Shawn enjoyed playing Bingo, coin collecting, knitting, scrapbooking and a wide variety of crafts. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass in St. Ann Chapel, 604 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Colon Cancer Foundation at 10 Midland Ave, Suite M-06, Port Chester, NY 10573.



