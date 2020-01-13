Home

Sheila F. (Sullivan) Keegan, 84, wife of Joseph M. Keegan of Phoenixville, PA died on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Neighborhood Hospice.
Born on June 24, 1935 in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late Henry F. and Martha P. (Carpenter) Sullivan.
She was a member of St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, Kimberton, PA.
In addition to her husband she is survived by 4 children: Sheila M. Keegan; Michael J. husband of Kim Keegan; Christopher J. husband of Audrey Keegan; Patricia E. Keegan wife of David Biddison. 4 Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by brother, Henry C. Sullivan and sister, Phyllis A. Mills.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass in St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, 2340 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville, PA on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:30 am.
Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA.
A visitation will be held in the church on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:15 am.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Neighborhood Hospice, 400 E. Marshall Street, West Chester, PA 19380.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 12, 2020
