Sheridan (John) Kerstetter was born on February 13, 1944 in Johnstown, Pa. and passed away at his home September 22, 2019. John was preceded in death by his mother Wilma M. (Yoder) Corns, his father Harry W. Kerstetter. He was the oldest of four children and surviving him are Gene Kerstetter of Pottstown, Cheryl Gauger of Lancaster County and Roger Kerstetter, his spouse Lisa, both of New Holland. John had 3 children, Daryll of Mohnton, Wendy Parento of Phoenixville and Dru, his spouse Denise, both of Mohnton. John had one grandchild Seth Parento.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 27, 2019