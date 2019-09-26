Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheridan Kerstetter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheridan Kerstetter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheridan Kerstetter Obituary
Sheridan (John) Kerstetter was born on February 13, 1944 in Johnstown, Pa. and passed away at his home September 22, 2019. John was preceded in death by his mother Wilma M. (Yoder) Corns, his father Harry W. Kerstetter. He was the oldest of four children and surviving him are Gene Kerstetter of Pottstown, Cheryl Gauger of Lancaster County and Roger Kerstetter, his spouse Lisa, both of New Holland. John had 3 children, Daryll of Mohnton, Wendy Parento of Phoenixville and Dru, his spouse Denise, both of Mohnton. John had one grandchild Seth Parento.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheridan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.