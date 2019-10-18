|
Sherril (Sell) Hughes, 84, of Pottstown, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Pauline (Kutz) Sell. Sherril was a teacher with the Boyertown School district at Boyertown Middle School East. She was a member of a Study Club, an avid reader, and frequented the Pottstown library often. Sherril was a fantastic baker (PA Dutch Baker) and was known for her delicious Christmas cookies. She enjoyed trips to Longwood Gardens and the Barnes Foundation as well as many splendid weeks at the beach along the Jersey Shore with friends and family. Surviving are her children Christine L. Hughes, and Thomas W. Hughes, husband of Katherine and her grandchildren Isabelle Hughes and Owen Hughes; sister Carolyne Iezzi. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464). Burial will be held privately by the family. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pottstown Public Library (500 E High St, Pottstown, PA 19464) in Sherril’s name.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 20, 2019