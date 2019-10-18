The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherril Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherril Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherril Hughes Obituary
Sherril (Sell) Hughes, 84, of Pottstown, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Pauline (Kutz) Sell. Sherril was a teacher with the Boyertown School district at Boyertown Middle School East. She was a member of a Study Club, an avid reader, and frequented the Pottstown library often. Sherril was a fantastic baker (PA Dutch Baker) and was known for her delicious Christmas cookies. She enjoyed trips to Longwood Gardens and the Barnes Foundation as well as many splendid weeks at the beach along the Jersey Shore with friends and family. Surviving are her children Christine L. Hughes, and Thomas W. Hughes, husband of Katherine and her grandchildren Isabelle Hughes and Owen Hughes; sister Carolyne Iezzi. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464). Burial will be held privately by the family. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pottstown Public Library (500 E High St, Pottstown, PA 19464) in Sherril’s name.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherril's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now