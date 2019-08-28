|
Sherry Thompson, age 90, passed away on August 23, 2019. She was born in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania to the late Leroy Bender and Mae Baierbach. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband and best friend of 64 years, Richard “Dick” Thompson. After moving from San Diego they raised their family in the Boardman Ohio area. While Sherry had a successful career as a realtor, her priority was always taking care of her family. Sherry was passionate about helping others and received an award for her 25 years of volunteer work for Hospice of the Valley. She was also preceded in death by her brother Robert Bender and her son-in-law Mark Shutt. She is survived by her children Christa (Rick) Metzger, Debbie Shutt, Richard “Zach” Thompson, Sarah Mattson and special cousin Rose (Orfield) Geake. She also leaves grandchildren Tom (Kristen) Shutt, Matthew Campbell, Alicia Greer, Sean Campbell, Caitlin And Patrick Kuzman and great grandchildren Scarlett Shutt, Axel and Emmett Smathers and Amalia Kuzman. There will be no services at this time and to honor her memory the family requests that you perform an act of kindness for someone in need as she was always willing to do. “Be still and know that I’m with you...”
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 29, 2019