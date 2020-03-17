|
Shirley A. (Neiman) Reigner, 87, of Gilbertsville, wife of Richard S. Reigner, passed away Friday March 13, 2020 at her residence. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Dorothy (Stauffer) Neiman. Shirley was a Boyertown High School graduate from the class of 1952. She was a school bus driver for the Boyertown School District for 35 years. Surviving along with her husband is one son Jeffrey Reigner husband of Rose; one daughter Audrey Ferlino wife of Jim; and three grandchildren Paul, Jesse, and Ethan. Along with her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her sister Janette Nester and two brothers Charles and Richard Neiman. A funeral service will be held Friday March 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Boyertown. Visitation will be held Friday from 10:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to Animals In Distress, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036 or online at www.animalsindistresspa.org View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020