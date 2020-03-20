The Mercury Obituaries
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
View Map
Shirley A. Slobodin


1949 - 2020
Shirley A. Slobodin Obituary
Shirley A. Slobodin, 70, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Seasons Hospice, Phoenixville. Born in Pottstown she was a daughter of the late John M. and Sophie (Lengyel) Slobodin. She was employed as a waitress at the former Dempsey’s Diner, Pottstown and as a nurses aide by the former Leader Home, Pottstown. Surviving is a brother Dennis Slobodin, Pottstown. Predeceased by her parents and a sister Deborah Slobodin. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown. A viewing will be held Tuesday morning from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. John’s Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 21, 2020
