Shirley A. Slobodin, 70, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Seasons Hospice, Phoenixville. Born in Pottstown she was a daughter of the late John M. and Sophie (Lengyel) Slobodin. She was employed as a waitress at the former Dempsey’s Diner, Pottstown and as a nurses aide by the former Leader Home, Pottstown. Surviving is a brother Dennis Slobodin, Pottstown. Predeceased by her parents and a sister Deborah Slobodin. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown. A viewing will be held Tuesday morning from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. John’s Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 21, 2020