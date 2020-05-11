Shirley A. Van Buren (Gerber), peacefully left us to be with Dad on May 6, 2020. She was 84 years old. She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Edward J. Van Buren, Sr. and her son Edward J. Van Buren, Jr. Mom is survived by daughter, Lisa B. Van Buren-Lowy, son, Donald W. Van Buren and wife Denise. Son, William H. Van Buren and wife Juanita. Grand children Marissa Van Buren-Blom and husband Steven, Donald Van Buren, Jr., Lauren Lowy and wife Kady, Matthew Van Buren, Danielle Van Buren, Lindsay Lowy, Kyle Van Buren, Joshua Lowy, Bishop Van Buren and Makaila Van Buren. Great grandchild Avery Lowy. Mom was born and raised in the coal regions of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, before calling Boyertown, PA home with Dad. There they raised a wonderful houseful of kids on Walker Drive. They enjoyed a truly faithful and loving marriage being best friends and inseparable. Their bond was unique and unbreakable. Mom had a deep, deep love for her family, who could do no wrong. Mom constantly challenged us to go further in life, while instilling pride in where we came from. Mom implanted determination and self will in each of us. Mom maintained a great love for our country and those who served in any capacity to protect it, never missing an opportunity to show them her gratitude and deep appreciation. Mom also grew to love the Philly sports teams, although a hard hit by an Eagles opponent was always a cheap shot and uncalled for. It was always humorous to hear Mom cheer extra loud on a replay thinking how crafty the Birds were to run the same play to again such success. Truth is, Mom loved the teams because we did. Mom hated the Cowboys, because we did (and do). Mom had a strong presence with a kind heart. Mom was quick to inform you she was an RN from PA. Mom was very proud. Mom was always there for us and we will miss her dearly. We take comfort knowing that when her time came and her new journey began, Heaven loudly reverberated with the same strong familiar loving cry, “Eddddd. Eddddd. I’m home!”



