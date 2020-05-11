Shirley A. VanBuren
1935 - 2020
Shirley A. Van Buren (Gerber), peacefully left us to be with Dad on May 6, 2020. She was 84 years old. She is predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Edward J. Van Buren, Sr. and her son Edward J. Van Buren, Jr. Mom is survived by daughter, Lisa B. Van Buren-Lowy, son, Donald W. Van Buren and wife Denise. Son, William H. Van Buren and wife Juanita. Grand children Marissa Van Buren-Blom and husband Steven, Donald Van Buren, Jr., Lauren Lowy and wife Kady, Matthew Van Buren, Danielle Van Buren, Lindsay Lowy, Kyle Van Buren, Joshua Lowy, Bishop Van Buren and Makaila Van Buren. Great grandchild Avery Lowy. Mom was born and raised in the coal regions of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, before calling Boyertown, PA home with Dad. There they raised a wonderful houseful of kids on Walker Drive. They enjoyed a truly faithful and loving marriage being best friends and inseparable. Their bond was unique and unbreakable. Mom had a deep, deep love for her family, who could do no wrong. Mom constantly challenged us to go further in life, while instilling pride in where we came from. Mom implanted determination and self will in each of us. Mom maintained a great love for our country and those who served in any capacity to protect it, never missing an opportunity to show them her gratitude and deep appreciation. Mom also grew to love the Philly sports teams, although a hard hit by an Eagles opponent was always a cheap shot and uncalled for. It was always humorous to hear Mom cheer extra loud on a replay thinking how crafty the Birds were to run the same play to again such success. Truth is, Mom loved the teams because we did. Mom hated the Cowboys, because we did (and do). Mom had a strong presence with a kind heart. Mom was quick to inform you she was an RN from PA. Mom was very proud. Mom was always there for us and we will miss her dearly. We take comfort knowing that when her time came and her new journey began, Heaven loudly reverberated with the same strong familiar loving cry, “Eddddd. Eddddd. I’m home!”

Published in The Mercury from May 11 to May 21, 2020.
May 10, 2020
This is hard Grandmom. Very hard. My god I miss you. I was so blessed with the 26 years that we shared together and even more blessed to share my 26th birthday with you. You were there for so many of my achievements and milestones growing up and Im so happy that I was able to hit those milestones with you by my side. You were one of a kind. You were never afraid to say what you thought and share what you felt and I know that I obtained that trait from you. You always made sure that we knew how proud of us you were. And you always, always told us that you loved us. There are so many things that I wish you would be here to see. Even though you saw so much, I always expected you to just be here. Itll be hard hitting more milestones without you physically here, but I know you will always be with me. I wish more than anything that I could have spent this Easter with you. I wish you could have seen my house and my puppy and the life Im building. I wish you could have gotten to see Maine and celebrate your 85th birthday. The last conversation that we had is something I wont forget and Im so happy that I was able to talk to you. I hope that you always know how loved you are and how missed you will forever be. I like to think that pop pop was sitting on your bed and leading you in and I like to think that your heart felt full again. I know life wasnt easy after pop pop left us and I know how much you missed him. It comforts me knowing that youre finally back with pop pop, uncle Eddie, pap and nanny. I can promise you that I will never say Eeeeeedddd any other way. I love you so much Grandmom and I always will. I know that youre watching over us always. Keep everyone in line up there. Ill love you forever.
Danielle Van Buren
Grandchild
May 10, 2020
Mom,
You were a great Mom and Grandmom...say Hi to Dad for us!
Donnie
Donald Van Buren
Son
