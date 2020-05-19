This is hard Grandmom. Very hard. My god I miss you. I was so blessed with the 26 years that we shared together and even more blessed to share my 26th birthday with you. You were there for so many of my achievements and milestones growing up and Im so happy that I was able to hit those milestones with you by my side. You were one of a kind. You were never afraid to say what you thought and share what you felt and I know that I obtained that trait from you. You always made sure that we knew how proud of us you were. And you always, always told us that you loved us. There are so many things that I wish you would be here to see. Even though you saw so much, I always expected you to just be here. Itll be hard hitting more milestones without you physically here, but I know you will always be with me. I wish more than anything that I could have spent this Easter with you. I wish you could have seen my house and my puppy and the life Im building. I wish you could have gotten to see Maine and celebrate your 85th birthday. The last conversation that we had is something I wont forget and Im so happy that I was able to talk to you. I hope that you always know how loved you are and how missed you will forever be. I like to think that pop pop was sitting on your bed and leading you in and I like to think that your heart felt full again. I know life wasnt easy after pop pop left us and I know how much you missed him. It comforts me knowing that youre finally back with pop pop, uncle Eddie, pap and nanny. I can promise you that I will never say Eeeeeedddd any other way. I love you so much Grandmom and I always will. I know that youre watching over us always. Keep everyone in line up there. Ill love you forever.

Danielle Van Buren

Grandchild