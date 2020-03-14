Home

Shirley H. Shepherd "Grandma" (Moyer) Iannacchione

Shirley H. “Grandma” (Moyer) Shepherd Iannacchione, 80, wife of the late William Shepherd and Louis H. Iannacchione, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Pottstown Manor Care. Born in Alburtis, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Haines) Moyer. Shirley was a volunteer with Community Meals. She was a member of the Pottstown Clusters and also was a volunteer grandma at Creative Health. Shirley had an open door policy at her house and always welcomed everyone into her home. She loved spending time with her family and her family was her life. She also enjoyed shopping on QVC and was a huge Philadelphia Phillies fan. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Samra and his renal team, the Pottstown ICU, and the first floor of Manor Care for their compassion and support during this time. Surviving are her children Thomas Shepherd, husband of Tricia, Edward Shepherd, Cynthia Shepherd, and Michael Shepherd; son-in-law Gary Wamsher; sister-in-law Patricia Smith; sisters Sally Willitts, wife of Gerald, and Elaine Heckman; grandchildren Jason, Abigail (Peter), Erik (Jackie), Wes, Tyler (Kara), Michael, Dylan, and Spencer; great-grandchildren Carson, Emmett, and Attanasio. She is predeceased by her brother James Moyer; daughter-in-law Laura Shepherd; and step-son Andy Iannacchione. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Aloysius Church (223 Beech St, Pottstown, PA 19464) with Fr. Francesco D’Amico officiating. Burial will follow at St. Aloysius New Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 9:30-10:45 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a kidney foundation of your choice. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (Pottstown) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 15, 2020
